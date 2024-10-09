Home
Stern action needed against those spreading misleading claims against Ayurveda: President Droupadi Murmu

She stressed that the need of the hour is that Ayurvedic products should be made in accordance with international standards so that they can be exported without any hindrance.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 10:24 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 10:24 IST
India NewsDroupadi MurmuAyurveda

