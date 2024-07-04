Stock market has risen 4 times during Modi govt's tenure: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Stock market has risen four times in the last ten years during the Narendra Modi-led government's tenure with India making rapid progress in a virtuous growth cycle, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

"Stock market during our 10-year tenure has risen four times. The Nifty was at around 5,700 when Modi government came to power. Now perhaps it has crossed 23,000-24,000," Goyal said.

"Let me tell you, this is a very merciless market. It only looks at numbers and the future... India is making rapid progress in the virtuous cycle of growth and due to this progress the stock market is moving ahead," he added.