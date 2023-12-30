Stomach-turning fare: Dietician finds live worm in sandwich served on IndiGo flight

She further highlighted the necessity for raising awareness about the incident. Gupta stressed that her intention was not to avail compensation or refund but to raise awareness about passenger health and safety.

In a statement issued on Saturday, IndiGo said, "We are aware of a concern raised by one of our customers regarding their experience on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. We want to emphasize our unwavering commitment to maintain the highest standards of food and beverage service on board. Upon investigation, our crew had immediately ceased the service of the specific sandwich in question. The matter is currently under thorough examination, and we are working closely with our caterer to ensure appropriate corrective measures are taken. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to the passenger."