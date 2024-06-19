'Stood against hatred': Congress, I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders hail Rahul on birthday

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "Happiest returns of the day brother Rahul Gandhi! You have exhibited remarkable vision and leadership. Wishing you a long, happy, healthy and successful life ahead!"

Congress general secretary, in-charge, organisation, Venugopal said on X, "I join crores of Indians in wishing our beloved leader Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji a very happy birthday!"

"Rahul ji is the undisputed leader of India's poor, marginalised and backward citizens. The voice of the voiceless, the pillar of strength for the weak, the guardian of our Constitution, the quintessential Nyay Yoddha, and India's brightest hope for a glorious future!" Venugopal added on X.