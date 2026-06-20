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'Stop gambling with children's future': Rahul Gandhi over NEET candidate allotted Abu Dhabi centre

Rahul said that a system that cannot provide a student with a centre in their own city -- and instead assigns one abroad - has no right to conduct examinations.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 07:39 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 07:39 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsAbu DhabiNEETNagpurNTAexam centres

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