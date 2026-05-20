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'Stop giving toffees, start taking action': Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over viral 'Melodi' moment

He said that the government had failed to build a protective wall to safeguard the economy. 'The BJP leaders make fun of me when I say these things,’' he added.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 12:47 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 12:47 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiNarendra ModiGiorgia Meloni

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