'Stop giving toffees, start taking action': Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over viral 'Melodi' moment

<p>Lucknow: Continuing his attack on Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi"> Narendra Modi</a> on the second day of his visit to Raebareli on Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the country was facing problems problems while the Prime Minister was offering a "melody" (a toffee) to Italy’s prime minister Georgia Meloni.</p><p>‘’Yuva depression mein hai…exam cancel ho gaya….gas nahin hai….petrol ke daam badhte ja rahe hain aur Hindustan ke pradhan mantri Meloniji ko toffee khila rahe hai…reel banai ja rahi hai..ye hai halat desh ki,’’ (the youth is in depression….exam has been cancelled…there is no gas…petrol prices are increasing…..and Indian PM is offering toffee to Meloni….reels are being made), Rahul told reporters in Raebareli.</p><p>He said that the government had failed to build a protective wall to safeguard the economy. “The BJP leaders make fun of me when I say these things,’’ he added.</p>.'PM making reels, handing out toffees': Kharge, Rahul fume at Modi's 'Melodi' moment in Italy.<p>“Stop distributing toffees and start taking action…..arrange fertilizers for the farmers,’’ the Congress leader said later while addressing a gathering in Amethi, Rebareli’s neighbouring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> constituency.</p><p>Addressing another meeting, Rahul accused Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah of making a "mockery" of the Constitution and "destroying" all constitutional institutions in the country.</p><p>“Those who disregard the Constitution are called traitors…..I have no hesitation in saying this,’’ he said.</p><p>He also said that he would never apologise for his remarks on RSS under any circumstances.</p><p>Rahul claimed that at a time when the prices of petrol were rising, some industrialists were still exporting fuel. “It must be stopped….the people of the country need fuel now,’’ he added.</p><p>The Congress leader also accused the BJP government of appointing "RSS people" as vice-chancellors of the universities, who, he said, knew either History or Geography.</p><p>Earlier, Rahul unveiled a statue of Veera Pasi, a Dalit icon, in his Lok Sabha constituency and later interacted with local residents.</p>