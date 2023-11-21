‘Stop misleading advertisements’: SC to Patanjali Ayurved

The bench said that it is not keen to make the issue an "Allopathy vs Ayurveda" debate, rather wanted to find a real solution to the problem of misleading medical advertisements.

The bench said it is taking this matter very seriously and it could also consider imposing costs to the extent of Rs one crore.

The court directed that Patanjali Ayurved will not publish any such advertisements in the future, and would also ensure that casual statements are not made by it in the media.

The apex court asked the Centre’s counsel to find a viable solution to tackle the problem and fixed the matter for further hearing on February 5, 2024.