'Stop oppressing non-Hindi speakers': Udhayanidhi slams Amit Shah's comments on Hindi Diwas

Already under fire for his remarks on Sanatan Dharma, DMK scion Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comment on Hindi being a uniting force in India, calling the claim 'absurd' and 'oppressive' on non-Hindi speakers.

Shah's comments had come on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, but Udhayanidhi did not mince words when targeting the Home Minister.