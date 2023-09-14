'Stop oppressing non-Hindi speakers': Udhayanidhi slams Amit Shah's comments on Hindi Diwas

Already under fire for his remarks on Sanatan Dharma, DMK scion Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comment on Hindi being a uniting force in India, calling the claim 'absurd' and 'oppressive' on non-Hindi speakers.
Shah's comments had come on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, but Udhayanidhi did not mince words when targeting the Home Minister.
Asserting that "Hindi is spoken only in four or five states," Udhayanidhi said, "While we are speaking Tamil here, Kerala speaks Malayalam. Where does Hindi merge with and empower us? Amit Shah should stop oppressing non-Hindi languages by calling them just regional languages."
