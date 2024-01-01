'Stop weaponising tech': Congress slams Modi govt over Aadhaar-based payment system for MGNREGA workers

In a statement, Ramesh said there are 25.69 crore MGNREGA workers of which 14.33 crore are considered active workers and of this, 34.8 per cent (8.9 crore) and 12.7 per cent (1.8 crore) respectively are ineligible for ABPS. He said the government has gone ahead with it despite workers, practitioners and researchers having highlighted the problems.

“The Prime Minister’s well-known disdain for MGNREGA has translated into a slew of experiments designed to use technology as a weapon to exclude – such as the digital attendance (NMMS), ABPS, drone monitoring and the proposed integration of facial recognition to NMMS. No due consultation or scientific piloting was done before unleashing these ‘experiments’ on crores of Indians,” he said.

He said the Congress is reiterating its demand of August 30 last year that the Modi government should 'stop weaponising technology, especially Aadhaar to deny the most vulnerable Indians their social welfare benefits, release delayed wage payments and implement open muster rolls and social audits to improve transparency'.