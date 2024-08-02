Stopping infiltration is everyone's responsibility, not just Centre's: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Interacting with reporters here, Sarma, the BJP's Jharkhand election co-incharge, said, "Santhal Pargana region in Jharkhand has been worst affected by infiltration. The population of infiltrators has gone up by 50-60 per cent in various constituencies in the region in the last 20 years and the situation could become like that of Assam." He claimed that the Muslim population in Assam rose from 12 per cent in 1952 to 40-42 per cent at present, mainly due to infiltration.