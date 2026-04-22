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Strait of Hormuz disruptions not distant events, have direct implications for India: Rajnath in Germany

Rajnath Singh also asserted that the world today is faced with new security threats, and the technological transformation has made the situation highly complex and intricately connected.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 05:43 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 05:43 IST
India NewsGermanyRajnath SinghStrait of Hormuz

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