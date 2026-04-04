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Stranded Indian fishermen in Iran returning home via Armenia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan for assistance in the return of the Indian nationals.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 13:26 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 13:26 IST
India NewsIranfishermenArmenia

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