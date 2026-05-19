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Stray dogs case | Supreme Court allows euthanasia of rabid dogs to curb threat to human life

The court ordered that the procedure be conducted in appropriate cases, strictly in accordance with the statutory protocols.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 08:01 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 08:01 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtstray dogEuthanasia

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