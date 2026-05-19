<p>In a significant decision, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday allowed the authorities to carry out euthanasia of rabid and dangerous dogs to curb the threat to human life. </p><p>The court ordered that the procedure be conducted in appropriate cases, strictly in accordance with the statutory protocols.</p><p>A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice N V Anjaria passed this direction in the suo motu case taken over the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/cant-remain-oblivious-to-harsh-ground-realities-supreme-court-dismisses-pleas-challenging-order-on-relocation-sterilisation-of-stray-dogs-4008166">stray dog menace</a>.</p><p>"In areas where the population of stray dogs has assumed alarming proportions and where incidents of dog bites or aggressive attacks have become frequent and pose a continuing threat to public safety, the concerned authorities may, subject to due assessment by qualified veterinary experts and strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, the Animal Birth Control Rules 2023 and other applicable statutory protocols, take such measures as may be legally permissible, including euthanasia, in cases involving rabid, incurably ill, or demonstrably dangerous/aggressive dogs so as to effectively curb the threat posed to human life and safety," the court order read. </p>.Supreme Court extends tenure of all retiring tribunal heads, members till Sept 8.<p>The court also dismissed pleas seeking a recall of its earlier order on the relocation and sterilisation of stray canines, while noting that the right to live with dignity encompasses the right to move freely without the threat of harm from dog bite attacks. </p><p>"The court cannot remain oblivious to harsh ground realities where children, international travellers and old age people have fallen victim to dog bite incidents," the bench said in response to the petitions by animal rights activists and others.</p><p>The court also issued a slew of directions to states, union territories and other statutory bodies to augment infrastructure to deal with stray dogs.</p>