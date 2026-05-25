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SC refuses urgent hearing on plea against Punjab CM’s stray dog remarks

The bench directed the petitioner to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court instead.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 06:04 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 06:04 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtBhagwant Mannstray dogs

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