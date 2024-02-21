Strengthening partnership with India should be cornerstone of Europe's foreign policy: Greek PM

New Delhi: As the prime ministers of the two nations met in New Delhi on Wednesday, India and Greece agreed to boost connectivity, work on the co-production and co-development of military hardware, and speed up negotiations for a migration and mobility agreement.

“The growing cooperation in defence and security reflects our deep mutual trust. With the formation of a Working Group in this area, we will be able to increase mutual coordination on common challenges like defence, cyber security, counterterrorism, and maritime security,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after a meeting with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in New Delhi.

“[There are] new opportunities for co-production and co-development are being created in defence manufacturing in India, which can be beneficial for both countries," he added.

Modi and Mitsotakis agreed to link the defence industries of India and Greece.

They also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

The two prime ministers discussed the India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMMEC), which was launched on September 10 last year, but came under a shadow of uncertainty after the Israel-Hamas conflict escalated in Gaza just about a month later. “Greece... you just have to look at a map to realize this... is India’s gateway to Europe and through IMMEC we see our participation as a very important aspect of this strategic partnership,” said the prime minister of Greece.