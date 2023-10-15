Stress on ancient knowledge, astrology, Hindu past in states' suggestion to Centre on textbook revision

Gujarat, the holy grail of BJP’s right wing politics, pitched to treat astrology and astronomy as ‘two sides of the same coin.’ Madhya Pradesh, another BJP-ruled state wants “essence of the Upanishads, Gita, Mahabharat, Ramayana” to be part of the history curriculum.

Suggestions from Goa pointed to the Western nature of Indian education and said “no nation can develop national pride by learning the content that is predominantly non-Indian and often critical of Indian culture.”

The ‘State groups’ that made suggestions have academic experts, teachers and professors, but the nature of suggestions received raise questions and concerns over clear ideological push from the ruling government.

The NCERT had in 2021 planned a 21-part guiding board, led by previous Indian Space Exploration Association executive K. Kasturirangan, for the advancement of the Public Educational program System.

Presently, another board containing writer and philanthropist Sudha Murthy, PM’s Economic Advisory Chairman Bibek Debroy, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue Chamu Krishna Shastry and artist Shankar Mahadevan is working to structuralise the new reading material.