Student hits Physics Wallah teacher during live class; video surfaces

In the video, a teacher in a class is seen coming under a sudden assault by a student holding a slipper
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 09:52 IST

A video clip purportedly of a student hitting his teacher with a slipper in an offline classroom of Physics Wallah has surfaced on social media.

The authenticity of the video could not be immediately ascertained, and the edtech company has declined to comment on the 9-second clip.

The purported altercation was filmed and shared by a person who recorded the livestream of the session and the video of the incident has gone viral since last night.

In the video, a teacher in a class is seen coming under a sudden assault by a student holding a slipper.

The teacher can be seen ducking and trying to protect himself.

(Published 06 October 2023, 09:52 IST)
