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Student who busted CBSE's tender anomalies appears before Parliamentary panel

Panel chairperson Digvijaya Singh said the committee would take a look at the concerns of children affected by the mishandling of the exams.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 22:44 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 22:44 IST
India NewsEducationCBSE

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