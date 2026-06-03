<p>New Delhi: Sarthak Sidhant, the affected student who exposed that guidelines for engaging a company to roll out the On-screen Marking (OSM) system for the CBSE Class 12 board exams were changed to suit Coempt Edu Teck, deposed in front of a Parliamentary Committee on Tuesday.</p><p>Panel chairperson Digvijaya Singh said the committee would take a look at the concerns of children affected by the mishandling of the exams. </p><p>The panel had summoned CBSE and education ministry officials to discuss the OSM system and the ministry’s new three-language policy.</p><p>"He (Sarthak Sidhant) has made his presentation. It is for the committee to decide (on the replies given by the CBSE). The committee is concerned and will do whatever that can be done in the interest of the students,” Digvijaya told reporters after the meeting. </p>.Transfer of CBSE chairman, secretary like rubbing salt on wounds of students: Kejriwal.<p>The panel will also soon submit a report on the matter, taking a serious view on the issue which has affected the lives of over 17 lakh students. </p><p>The OSM system was implemented for the first time this year, but documents show that the Request for Procurement (RFP) conditions were changed to suit one company. The tenders were floated thrice, and in two instances, they were cancelled as no company met the criteria and in the third instance, the tender conditions were tweaked to favour Hyderabad-based Coempt. </p><p>The documents were found by Sarthak after the OSM marking portal was found to have several vulnerabilities that let him in. </p><p>Apart from Sarthak, ethical hackers Nisarga Adhikary and Tirth Parmar have pointed at the lack of security on the site that could lead to widespread tampering of answer sheets. </p><p>The committee has also been summoning officials of the education ministry, CBSE as well as the NTA in the last few days to look into the issues of the education sector in the Modi administration, especially after the ministry has been hit by several scandals. The NTA’s medical entrance exams NEET-UG, too, had to be cancelled due to a paper leak affecting the lives of 22 lakh aspirants. </p>