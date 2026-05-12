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Students' hard work, sacrifices crushed by corrupt BJP regime: Rahul slams Centre over NEET(UG) exam paper leak

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the latest NEET episode is “only the latest in a series of instances which throw a question mark on the purpose and efficacy” of the NTA.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 12:07 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 12:07 IST
India NewsBJPRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiNEET

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