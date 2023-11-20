Students' I.N.D.I.A bloc emerging across the country in bid to corner BJP

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, an I.N.D.I.A bloc is emerging among Opposition student organisations, which are planning to hold rallies in Delhi and Chennai to raise issues related to students and job scenario in the country in a bid to corner the ruling BJP.

Sixteen students’ organisations affiliated to parties like Congress, RJD, SP, AAP, CPI(M) and CPI have come together but Left outfits’ objections have kept the Trinamool Congress’ Trinamool Chhatra Parishad out of the grouping so far.

The group has adopted 'Save Education, Reject NEP. Save India, Reject BJP', as its slogan.

The first seeds of such a grouping were sown on November 1 when the leaders of the students' organisations held a digital meeting and decided to come together to form a united students' front to strengthen the fight to protect the education and employment sector in India.

The students organisations that are part of the grouping are AISA, AISB, AISF, CRJD, CYSS, DMK Student Wing, DSF, Dravidian Students' Federation, NSU(I), Progressive Students' Forum, PSU, RLD Chatra Sabha, Samajwadi Chatra Sabha, Satro Mukti Sangram Samiti, SFI and Tribal Students' Union.

The group was formed as the organisations “share serious concern and suspect that Sangh Parivar forces may escalate their attacks on the education sector and democratic, secular and progressive values” of the country.

“Given this challenging backdrop, it becomes imperative to sustain the momentum of the ongoing student movements,” a senior student leader said. He told DH that it will be a mobilisation of students against the Modi regime in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said the group has decided to hold rallies in Delhi and Chennai soon. The leaders of these organisations will be meeting in the national capital on Tuesday to chalk out their programmes.

Recently, an initiative was held under the aegis of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan to bring NGOs and people’s movements under an umbrella to support the I.N.D.I.A bloc. Similarly, various farmers organisations and trade unions are conducting joint programmes in the run up to the 2024 polls to build momentum against the BJP.