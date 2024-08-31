Sub-classification of SCs, STs divisive, says Mayawati

Lucknow: Sub-classification of SCs and STs for reservations is divisive for these classes, BSP president Mayawati said on Saturday and asserted that her party, which "united" the "persecuted" castes, would make no compromise on the issue.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also targeted the Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu governments over their handling of the issue in light of the Supreme Court's August 1 verdict on the matter.

"The issue of classification of Scheduled Castes (SCs)/Scheduled Tribes (STs) reservation and creamy layer is also divisive for these classes, whereas the BSP is a humanitarian movement to unite these people who have been divided and persecuted on the basis of caste for centuries and create a 'Bahujan Samaj', and hence no compromise is possible. The party is extremely serious about this issue," Mayawati said in a series of posts in Hindi on X.