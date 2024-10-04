Sub-classifying Scheduled Castes: Supreme Court refuses to review judgement

<p>The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed review petitions against the judgement allowing sub-classification of Secheduled Castes (SC) in order to give separate quotas to more backwards classes within the SC categories, <em>Live Law</em> reported. </p><p>"Having perused the review petitions, there is no error apparent on the face of the record. No case for review under Order XLVII Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules 2013 has been established. The review petitions are, therefore, dismissed," the bench said in its order. </p><p>The Supreme Court had on August 1, held by a 6:1 majority that states could identify more backwards among SC categories and could sub-classify them to give separate quotas within the quota. </p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>