Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Success of PM's strategic oil diplomacy', BJP hails 30-day waiver to purchase Russian oil

The BJP also accused the Congress and Gandhi of creating panic by spreading “fake news on oil shortage”.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 11:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 11:44 IST
India NewsRussiaBJPCongressNarendra ModiOil

Follow us on :

Follow Us