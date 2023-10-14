'Such eyewash fools no one': Congress on govt's probe into Adani Group's Mumbai airports

New Delhi: Congress on Saturday described the government's probe into the accounts of Adani Group's two airports as an "eyewash" and "sham", claiming that that the Centre is desperately trying to save its face by switching into PR mode to show that it has swung into action against the Prime Minister's "favourite" business group.
The strong remarks from the party came a day after Adani Enterprises informed the Bombay Stock Exchange that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has information and documents on the airports – Mumbai International Airport Ltd and Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd – for financial years 2017-18 and 2021-22.
The Congress reiterated its demand for a probe by the Joint Parliamentary Committee - a demand the party raised soon after the US research firm Hindenburg alleged "irregularities" and stock price manipulation against the Adani Group.
Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh posted on 'X', "As Adani group’s skeletons tumble out of the closet on a daily basis, the government is desperately trying to save face by switching to a PR mode to show that it is taking action against PM Modi’s favourite business group".
He asked when will the government investigate how the Adani Group was awarded six out of six airports over the objections of the NITI Aayog and the Department of Economic Affairs.
"When will it probe how the ED and CBI raided the previous owners of Mumbai airport when they were unwilling to sell to the Adani group, and how the case went into deep freeze after the PM’s best friend took control of India’s second busiest airport?" he said.
"This sham investigation will end up where previous Modi-era probes into the Adani group have gone -- nowhere! Such eyewash fools no one. Only a JPC can reveal the truth behind the Modani Mega Scam," he added.