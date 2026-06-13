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Sudha Murty’s book on historic murals of Parliament launched in UK

Murty was joined by husband Narayana Murty, daughter Akshata Murty, son-in-law former British PM Rishi Sunak and granddaughters Krishna and Anoushka at the ceremony.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 12:13 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 12:13 IST
India NewsWorld newsRishi SunakUKSudha MurtyN R Narayana MurthyBook launch

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