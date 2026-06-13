Sudha Murty’s book on historic murals of Parliament launched in UK

<p>London: Rajya Sabha member <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sudha%20murty">Sudha Murty’s</a> new book chronicling the history behind some of the iconic murals adorning the Parliament in India received its UK launch at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uk">London</a>.</p>.<p>‘Tides of Time: Bharat’s History Through Murals in Parliament’, published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, was released by Indian High Commissioner to the UK P. Kumaran on Friday evening.</p>.<p>Murty was joined by husband Narayana Murty, daughter Akshata Murty, son-in-law former British PM Rishi Sunak and granddaughters Krishna and Anoushka at the ceremony.</p>.<p>“This book has been a labour of love,” said Murty, in her address.</p>.From Sudha Murty to Bao Phi, four books on family.<p>“If you do not know the history of your country, then you do not know the future of your country... As long as I love to learn and follow my passion in history, I remain young. It helps me learn about my country’s different stages,” she said.</p>.<p>The inspiration for the book emerged from her observation when students paused briefly before the murals at Samvidhan Sadan.</p>.<p>Upon conversing with them, she discovered that while they were curious to know more about the history behind the art, there was no available literature on the subject, rather only a single line description on the copper plates below.</p>.<p>“I have dedicated the book to the people of Bharat – from Mohenjo-daro to the present day, and to all the soldiers who have protected and continue to protect our borders, so that Bharat remains a safe, sovereign and democratic nation,” added Murty.</p>.<p>Earlier in April, the book was released in Delhi jointly by Vice President of India C P Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Princes’ Chambers of the Old Parliament Building.</p>.<p>“It’s a remarkable book, because it reminds us that history is not only written in texts, but is also preserved in images, symbols, and public spaces in India,” said Kumaran.</p>.<p>“They’re not merely decorative works of art; they’re also visual stories of Bharat’s identity and aspiration. What makes this book especially meaningful is the spirit in which it was written... a work that makes history accessible, engaging and memorable for a wider readership,” he said.</p>.<p>Bhavan UK Executive Director Dr M N Nandakumara opened the proceedings with a prayer and Subhanu Saxena, chairman of the Indian cultural hub in west London, recited some shlokas as the book was formally launched on stage. </p>