First they loot your vote, then they kick you where it hurts. Pathetically predictable. Diesel and petrol prices hiked. Will Bengal Govt reduce VAT on petrol & diesel now that there’s a Delhi-controlled government which doesn’t have to worry about funds being blocked by Centre?
— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 15, 2026
While our “beloved” PM @narendramodi ji jets off on yet another lavish foreign tour, his "pyaare deshwasiyo" are left behind to bear the burden of soaring prices and ENDLESS HARDSHIP.