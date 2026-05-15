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'Suffering was delivered instantly': TMC slams hike in petrol, diesel prices

The official account of the TMC also took a dig at the government, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set off on a 'lavish trip', leaving his citizens to bear the brunt of soaring prices.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 07:37 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 07:37 IST
India NewsPM ModiTMCIndia Politicsdiesel pricespetrol price

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