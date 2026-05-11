'Sufficient stocks of fertiliser available for Kharif season': Centre appeals against panic buying

<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Monday reiterated that there is sufficient fertiliser stocks available to meet the upcoming Kharif sowing season demand and appealed to farmers not to indulge in panic buying.</p><p>"Fertiliser security remains comfortable and well managed. As on date for the season of Kharif 2026... the stock is more than 51 per cent,” Aparna S Sharma, Additional Secretary in the Department of Fertilizers, told media persons here.</p><p>"This is significantly higher than the normal buffer stock level of 33 per cent, she added.</p><p>This comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to cut chemical fertiliser use by 50% and shift toward natural farming. </p>.Traders, artisans and jewellery firms raise concern over PM Modi's appeal to delay buying gold for a year.<p>States are also making efforts to check diversion and hoarding of fertilisers, she said adding that, "There has been some panic buying initially. Our appeal is that ample stock is available."</p><p>She pointed out that the price of some of the fertilisers, like urea, has nearly doubled in the global market. But Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) of major fertilisers have remained stable, Sharma said.</p><p>The government will be clearing subsidy bills in due course to maintain the liquidity of fertiliser companies, the additional secretary said.</p><p>The Department of Agriculture has assessed total fertiliser requirement for Kharif 2026 at 390.54 lakh tonnes. The government is supplementing domestic production with timely imports. It has already secured 7 lakh tonnes of NPK complexes, 12 lakh tonnes of DAP, 4 lakh tonnes of Triple Super Phosphate, and 3 lakh tonnes of Ammonium Sulphate to ensure adequate availability during the peak season, which is expected to begin in 15–20 days.</p>.India has no plans to raise import duty on Gold and Silver.<p>After the recent crisis period, domestic production stood at 76.78 lakh tonnes and imports at 19.94 lakh tonnes, adding nearly 97 lakh metric tonnes to overall availability.</p><p>The price of neem-coated urea is fixed at Rs 242 per 45 kg bag, while DAP is currently priced at Rs 1,350 per 50 kg bag.</p><p>The government highlighted that urea plants are operating at full capacity and P&K fertiliser production is also progressing normally. An empowered group of secretaries is monitoring the situation on a weekly basis.</p><p>The government appealed to farmers not to engage in panic buying, stating that adequate stocks are available and more imports are in the pipeline. States have been directed to check hoarding, diversion, and black-marketing of fertilisers.</p>