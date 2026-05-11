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'Sufficient stocks of fertiliser available for Kharif season': Centre appeals against panic buying

The government will be clearing subsidy bills in due course to maintain the liquidity of fertiliser companies, the additional secretary said.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 13:09 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 13:09 IST
India Newsfertilisers

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