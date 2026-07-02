'Sugar at 60, BP low': Sonam Wangchuk's health worsens, 'chai pe charcha with cockroaches' launched

<p>As the<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cockroach-janta-party"> Cockroach Janta Party</a> (CJP)-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered its 13th day, activist Sonam Wangchuk's health reportedly deteriorated on the fifth day of his indefinite hunger strike, with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claiming his blood sugar level had fallen to 60 and his blood pressure remained low.</p><p>In a post on X, Dipke shared an update on Wangchuk's condition and alleged that the government would be responsible if his health worsened further.</p>.<p>"Sonam Wangchuk's health is continuously deteriorating. His sugar level has dropped to 60 and blood pressure is also very low. If anything happens to Sonam sir, the government will be responsible for it," Dipke wrote on X.</p><p>Dipke also renewed his demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.</p><p>Meanwhile, the CJP founder launched an initiative titled "Chai Pe Charcha with Cockroaches", saying it was intended to gather suggestions from protesters on expanding the ongoing agitation.</p><p>Speaking at the interaction, Dipke said the discussion would focus on "how we can make this movement better and bigger".</p>.<p>Separately, six members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) continued their indefinite hunger strike from another stage at the protest venue.</p><p>A day earlier, AISA said the health of the fasting students was deteriorating. It claimed that JNUSU Joint Secretary Danish's blood sugar level had dropped to 61 mg/dL, while Aameen and Deepak Kumar Verma had been advised by doctors to discontinue their fast because of health concerns.</p><p>CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya is expected to visit the protest site later in the day to express solidarity with the agitation.</p><p>The CJP launched the protest on June 20 over alleged irregularities in the examination system, including NEET. Dipke has said the agitation will also highlight broader issues of public accountability, including electoral matters such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>