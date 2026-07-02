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'Sugar at 60, BP low': Sonam Wangchuk's health worsens, 'chai pe charcha with cockroaches' launched

The CJP launched the protest on June 20 over alleged irregularities in the examination system, including NEET.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 10:38 IST
India NewsDharmendra PradhanSonam WangchukCockroach Janta PartyAbhijeet Dipke

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