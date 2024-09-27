Sugar-coated philosophy being sold, vulnerable sections targeted: Dhankhar on religious conversions

Without taking any name, Dhankhar said, "I am worried about where some people get the courage to sit with those people in the country and abroad who are not in the interest of the nation." He further said, "Those who want to break this nation, who do not believe in Sanatan and who consider Sanatan as a crisis, are the epitome of foolishness. The serious thing is that the voice that frustrates such people should not be weakened." He said that this is not the time to remain silent. "This century belongs to India, this century belongs to the land of Sanatan Dharma." Dhankhar also said the Preamble of the Constitution reflects the essence of Sanatan Dharma.