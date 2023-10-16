Sukesh Chandrasekhar pens a special letter to Jacqueline, says would be fasting for her well-being

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is lodged in jail for his alleged involvement in connection with a Rs 200-crore extortion case, has once again grabbed attention for writing another heartfelt letter to his ladylove Jacqueline Fernandez.

According to media reports, Sukesh has written a fresh letter to Bollywood actress and his ladylove Jacqueline Fernandez on Navratri. In the letter, Sukesh referred to Jacqueline as a ‘Tigress’ and said he would be fasting for the entire nine days for her well-being and to ward off "all the negativity" around them.

“Baby firstly you were looking super hot and pretty at the 'Doha Show'. Baby there is no one prettier than you, my Bomma. Baby as Navrathri is commencing from tomorrow, I am for the first time in my life gonna fast all the 9 days for 'your well-being' and mainly to ward away all the negativity around us. With Ma Shakthis divine intervention, everything will be only in our favour, the truth will prevail. We will be with each other very soon come what may and live together forever my Baby girl,” (sic) the letter read.

Sukesh also assured that he has planned to organise a special pooja for Jacqueline on the ninth day of Navratri at the Vaishno Devi and Mahakaleshwar temples.

“Baby no ‘cage’ in this world can stop me from loving you and protecting you and standing up for you. Baby, I know how much you love me, at the same time you know my baby, I live for you, I would kill for you, I would die for you," (sic) read the letter further.

Known for expressing his deepest emotions through handwritten letters, Sukesh has often made headlines for writing letters from the jail. There are several letters that have made its way to public and became the talk of the town.

For the unversed, Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Jacqueline Fernandez are accused in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case. While Sukesh is lodged in Delhi jail, Jacqueline has been repeatedly questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).