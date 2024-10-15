Summoning external forces weakens maritime unity, says Rajnath Singh

<p>Hyderabad: Union Defence minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh">Rajnath Singh</a>, on Tuesday aid that summoning external forces at your doorstep undermines maritime security efforts. </p><p>Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony for the Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station at Vikarabad in Telangana, Rajnath Singh said maintaining peace and order in the Bay of Bengal and IOR should be the top priority for all of us, and support of all friendly countries is necessary in this endeavour. </p><p>Chinese Navy has been trying to gain access to the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) through India's maritime neighbours such as the Maldives by establishing strategic assets.</p> .Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for naval radar station in Telangana.<p>“The countries with which India shares its maritime boundaries should understand that maritime security is a collective effort. Summoning external forces at your doorstep hurts this effort. Maintaining peace and order in the Bay of Bengal and IOR should be the top priority of all of us. The support of all friendly countries is necessary in this endeavour of India, as even if one country is left out, the entire security wheel breaks. India believes in uniting rather than dividing. We are taking every possible step to move ahead with all the friendly neighbouring countries together.”</p> .<p>He also stressed on the need to continuously empower the Indian Navy in view of the ever-growing global interest in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). </p><p>“Our interest is spread across the Indo-Pacific region. We have also emerged as the first responder and a preferred security partner in the IOR. Today, many countries have shifted their focus towards marine resources in the region. If India has to secure its commercial and security interests and remain a strong deep sea force, it is necessary to possess state-of-the-art platforms and equipment and a strong communication system,” he added.</p><p>Citing a saying, ‘A good navy is not a provocation to war but a surety of peace.' Rajnath Singh termed the Indian Navy as the biggest guarantee of peace in the entire IOR, including the Bay of Bengal.</p>