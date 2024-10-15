Home
Summoning external forces weakens maritime unity, says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said maintaining peace and order in the Bay of Bengal and IOR should be the top priority for all of us, and support of all friendly countries is necessary in this endeavour.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 13:29 IST

