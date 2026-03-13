<p>Chennai: Sun TV Network has filed a copyright infringement suit against the owners of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), an IPL team, in the Madras High Court for using music, background scores and dialogues from the three films produced by the firm in a promotional video for the IPL 2026 jersey launch.</p><p>Music and dialogues from <em>Jailer</em>, <em>Jailer 2</em>, and <em>Coolie</em> – all superstar Rajinikanth movies – were used in the video which was launched on March 1.</p>.IPL 2026 | Sun TV moves Madras High Court seeking bar on CSK from using Rajinikanth film songs in promos.<p>As the case came up for hearing before Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on Friday, senior counsel J Ravindran, representing SUN TV Network, said the IPL franchise had stopped using the copyright materials. This follows a mail sent by the television network to the IPL team informing them of their unauthorised use. </p><p>On his part, senior counsel P S Raman, representing CSK Limited, told the court that the IPL team has stopped using the songs and would so only with the permission from Sun TV Network. After hearing both sides, the judge directed CSK Limited to file an affidavit by March 16. </p><p>The Sun TV network claimed in its suit that copyrighted music was used at several points in CSK's video, including scenes depicting the arrival of CSK captain M S Dhoni at the team camp, to enhance the promotional impact of the campaign. </p>