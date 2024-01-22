Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, 'Ram Bhajan' became signature tune of my 'Rath Yatra': L K Advani

BJP leader L K Advani said that Lata Mangeshkar left an indelible mark of excellence in the world of music and recalled how the 'Ram Bhajan' recorded in her voice became the signature tune of his 'Ram Rath Yatra' in 1990, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

He also expressed anguish over the legendary singer's death, and said that the nation will truly miss her, noting that she was idolised worldwide. According to the publication, he said, "She will continue to inspire many generations of music lovers."

"Lata ji has been my all-time favourite among popular singers, and I feel fortunate to have shared a long association with her. I recall the time when she recorded a beautiful 'Shri Ram Bhajan' and sent it to me when I was about to undertake my 'Ram Rath Yatra' from Somnath to Ayodhya."