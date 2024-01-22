Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, 'Ram Bhajan' became signature tune of my 'Rath Yatra': L K Advani

BJP leader L K Advani said that Lata Mangeshkar left an indelible mark of excellence in the world of music and recalled how the 'Ram Bhajan' recorded in her voice became the signature tune of his 'Ram Rath Yatra' in 1990, according to a report by The New Indian Express.
He also expressed anguish over the legendary singer's death, and said that the nation will truly miss her, noting that she was idolised worldwide. According to the publication, he said, "She will continue to inspire many generations of music lovers."
"Lata ji has been my all-time favourite among popular singers, and I feel fortunate to have shared a long association with her. I recall the time when she recorded a beautiful 'Shri Ram Bhajan' and sent it to me when I was about to undertake my 'Ram Rath Yatra' from Somnath to Ayodhya."
He also said, "That memorable song - 'Ram naam mein jaadu aisa, Ram naam man bhaaye, man Ki Ayodhya tab tak sooni, jab tak Ram na aaye' -- became the signature tune of my yatra."
Advani also said that Mangeshkar was a fine human being and in all his interactions with her, he was touched by her simplicity, warmth and above all, her love for "our great country", according to the publication.
He added, "Amongst Lata ji's countless beautifully rendered songs for Hindi cinema, I have been particularly fond of 'Jyoti Kalash Chhalke' and each time I felt overwhelmed when Lata ji sang this song at my request at several public events where we shared the dias."
Advani in 1990, conducted a rath yatra, aiming to conclude it at Ayodhya which heated the political climate as tensions escalated over claiming of the disputed land at Ram Janmabhoomi. This was followed by major communal riots across India claiming thousands of lives, mostly Muslims.