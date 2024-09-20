Sunita Williams stuck in space: Ancestral Gujarat village prays for safe return

Sunita Williams is stuck in space and is slated to return to earth on February 25. Residents of her ancestral village in Gujarat are praying for her in the meantime.

People of Juhlasan in the western Indian state are proud of the fact that Williams is connected to their village. It was home to her father and grandparents. Sunita also visited the village three times -- in 1972, 2007, and 2013, after successful space missions.

The 58-year-old went for an eight-day space mission on June 5 but got stuck on the International Space Station (ISS) after the Boeing Starliner craft faced problems. They will now return with SpaceX.

Meanwhile, in Jhulasan, locals are offering daily prayers for her safe return and keeping an oil lamp burning, BBC reported. They also kept a space-themed exhibition on Thursday, which marked her 59th birthday, hoping she'd visit after yet another successful mission.