Support our fight against Russia to preserve Gandhi’s legacy, Ukraine nudges India on Holi

India had drawn flak from the United States and the rest of the West for not joining the clamour against Moscow after Russia launched its “special military operations” in Ukraine in February 2022. India has been maintaining a strategic balance in its ties with Moscow and Washington DC. India’s decades-old strategic partnership with and its dependence on the Soviet Union and its successor Russia for military hardware appeared to have stopped Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government from speaking up against Moscow. India has also been circumventing sanctions imposed by the US and the rest of the West on Russia and continued bilateral trade. It has also increased oil and coal imports from Russia. Modi, however, told Russian President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand in September 2022 that it was not an era of war, and the Moscow-Kyiv conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

“Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the great Mahatma, was one of the most prominent figures of the 20th century. His ideal and final goal were freedom and independence,” Kuleba said in the video message he later posted on X. “And this is exactly what Ukrainians are fighting for today – freedom and independence.”

Kuleba’s visit to New Delhi this week is going to be not only his maiden but also the first ministerial visit from Ukraine to India after Russia launched its ‘special military operations’ in the East European nation on February 24, 2022.

He is likely to meet his counterpart, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and they will jointly chair the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on bilateral cooperation. He may also call on the prime minister during his visit to New Delhi.