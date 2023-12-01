SC defers hearing on Raghav Chadha's plea against suspension from Rajya Sabha to Dec 8

Referring to another case related to eviction notices, the solicitor general said, "On this (suspension) ground, it would not happen."

In the eviction case, the Delhi High Court had, on October 17, allowed Chadha to stay on in his government bungalow, setting aside a trial court order evicting him from the accommodation allotted to him in a prime location in the city. The trial court's decision had cleared the decks for Chadha's eviction from the bungalow.