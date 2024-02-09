Supreme Court agrees to hear plea that sought to know whether life sentence would mean entire life

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a petition which sought to know whether the specification of "life sentence" would mean the entire life or can it be commuted or remitted by powers under section 432 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Section 432 of the CrPC deals with power to suspend or remit sentences.

A bench of justice Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra issued notice to the Delhi government seeking its response on the plea filed by Chandrakant Jha, who is serving life term after being convicted in three murder cases in which headless torsos were found outside Tihar jail here in 2006 and 2007.