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Supreme Court allows compounding of case lodged by woman against husband

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B Varale acquitted a man from Mandya district in a case lodged by his wife.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 23:32 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 23:32 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtKarnataka High Court

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