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Supreme Court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to withdraw plea in money laundering case

Fernandez had approached the apex court against the May 30 order of a Delhi court, which framed charges against her, Chandrasekhar, and 15 others in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 12:20 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 09:18 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMoney LaunderingJacqueline Fernandez

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