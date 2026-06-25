Supreme Court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to withdraw plea in money laundering case

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Thursday permitted Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to withdraw her petition challenging a Delhi court order framing charges against her in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.</p><p>A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi allowed the withdrawal of the plea, granting the liberty sought by the petitioner.</p>.Fake Supreme Court website used to run digital arrest scams; CBI raids 80 locations.<p>Fernandez had approached the apex court against the May 30 order of a Delhi court, which framed charges against her, Chandrasekhar, and 15 others in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case.</p><p>In a related case registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell, the trial court had also ordered framing of charges against Chandrasekhar and 20 others for various offences, including provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).</p><p>The ED had summoned Fernandez several times during the investigation. </p><p>She was named as an accused in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the agency. </p>.Actor Darshan moves Supreme Court seeking clarification on one-year bail bar.<p>The probe agency alleged that the actor was in regular contact with Chandrasekhar and had received valuable gifts from him through his associate Pinky Irani.</p><p>The case relates to allegations that Chandrasekhar cheated several high-profile individuals by promising them favours, claiming influence in political and bureaucratic circles.</p>