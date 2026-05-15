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Supreme Court allows premature release of convict in 2003 poetess murder case

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan found that the accused has spent 22 years in jail without remission and observed that crime is one thing, reformation is different.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 13:19 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 13:19 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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