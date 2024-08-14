Supreme Court allows states to collect past tax dues on mineral-bearing lands from Centre

New Delhi: In a big boost to financial health of mineral-rich states, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed them to collect royalty and tax dues from the Centre on mineral-bearing land since April 1, 2005.

A nine-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, however, said such dues can be collected in a staggered manner in the coming 12 years.

The apex court also clarified that states cannot impose penalty or tax on past demands.

The bench declared that its July 25, 2024 judgment, which held that states have legislative competence to levy tax on mineral-bearing lands, would be applied with retrospective effect. The bench, also comprising justices Hrishikesh Roy, Abhay S Oka, J B Pardiwala, Manoj Misra, B V Nagarathna, Ujjal Bhuyan, Satish Chandra Sharma, and Augustine George Masih, had on July 31 reserved its order on the issue of whether royalty levied by the Centre on mines and mineral-bearing lands since 1989 will be refunded to the states.