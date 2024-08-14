Supreme Court allows states to collect past tax dues on mineral-bearing lands from Centre

New Delhi: In a big boost to financial health of mineral-rich states, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed them to collect royalty and tax dues from the Centre on mineral-bearing land since April 1, 2005.
A nine-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, however, said such dues can be collected in a staggered manner in the coming 12 years.
The apex court also clarified that states cannot impose penalty or tax on past demands.
The bench declared that its July 25, 2024 judgment, which held that states have legislative competence to levy tax on mineral-bearing lands, would be applied with retrospective effect. The bench, also comprising justices Hrishikesh Roy, Abhay S Oka, J B Pardiwala, Manoj Misra, B V Nagarathna, Ujjal Bhuyan, Satish Chandra Sharma, and Augustine George Masih, had on July 31 reserved its order on the issue of whether royalty levied by the Centre on mines and mineral-bearing lands since 1989 will be refunded to the states.
The Union government opposed the plea by the mineral-rich states seeking refund of the royalty levied by it on mines and mineral-bearing land since 1989.
On July 25, the SC had upheld the power of the states to impose tax, saying royalty paid by mining lease holders to the central government is not a tax.
The court had declared the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957 do not limit the power of the States to impose the tax.
Justice Nagarathna, however, had dissented with the majority view and held that royalty is in nature of tax.
She felt allowing States to impose tax would lead to a breakdown of the federal system and would also lead to a slump in mining activity and unhealthy competition to obtain mining leases in states.
Published 14 August 2024, 07:21 IST