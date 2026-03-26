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Supreme Court-appointed panel asks Centre to withdraw Transgender Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2026

The letter informed the Minister about a resolution, expressing shock over denial of self determination of gender as mandated in 2014 judgment in NALSA case.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 13:56 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 13:56 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtTransgender

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