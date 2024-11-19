Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court asks Badal, Majithia to express remorse for their statements against former judge

The bench told Badal that he has been deputy chief minister of Punjab and expressing remorse will keep him at a higher pedestal.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 15:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 15:41 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSukhbir Singh BadalPunjab and Haryana High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us