Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court asks Centre to file report on procedural protocol followed in Air India plane crash probe

The top law officer said three related pleas on the matter may be listed after three weeks for a comprehensive hearing.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 14:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 14:27 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtair india crash

Follow us on :

Follow Us