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Supreme Court asks MeitY to examine PIL seeking recovery or destruction of stolen personal data of citizens

The plea sought the court's intervention to mitigate the rise of "digital arrests" and extortion linked to data breaches.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 08:58 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 08:58 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSupreme Court.MeitYDigital Personal Data Protection Act

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