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Supreme Court asks states to treat rising child trafficking cases as grave; seeks coordinated action

The court said only the state government and its home department can act vigilantly in this regard.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 09:31 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 09:31 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtChild Trafficking

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