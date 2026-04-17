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Supreme Court asks whether religious belief or rationality could be matter of judicial review

The statement came while hearing questions arising out of the Sabarimala review petition.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 16:30 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 16:30 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSabarimala

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