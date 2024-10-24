Supreme Court Bar Association objects to changes in emblem and lady justice statue

<p>The Supreme Court Bar Association on Thursday passed a resolution objecting to the changes made to the Supreme Court emblem and the lady justice statue, and also to the proposed museum, <a href="https://www.barandbench.com/news/litigation/supreme-court-issues-directions-improve-legal-aid-access-prisoners" rel="nofollow">reported</a> <em>Bar and Bench</em>. </p><p>"It is observed by the Executive Committee of Supreme Court Bar Association that recently some radical changes have been brought in by the Supreme Court unilaterally like change of its emblem, change in the statue of Lady Justice without consultation with the Bar. We are equal stakeholders in the administration of justice but these changes when proposed, were never brought to our attention. We are totally clueless on the rationale behind these changes," the resolution passed by SCBA on October 22 said, according <em>Bar and Bench.</em></p>.<p>The SCBA also said that they had requested for a library and cafe. "Whereas we had demanded a Library, Cafe cum Lounge for the members of the Bar as the present cafeteria is inadequate to cater to the needs of the members of the Bar. We are concerned that despite our objection raised against the proposed Museum in the erstwhile Judges library, work has started for the museum," the resolution.</p>.<p>Earlier in the month, a new statue of Lady Justice was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/new-statue-of-lady-justice-unveiled-by-supreme-court-3235404">unveiled</a> in the judges' library of the Supreme Court, which saw her shed the blindfold and replace the sword with a constitution book. According to several reports, Justice D Y Chandrachud said that he believes India should move forward from the colonial British legacy thus sending out a message that the law is never blind, it sees everyone equally. </p><p>The newly unveiled flag features symbols central to India's legal and cultural heritage: the Ashoka Chakra, the Supreme Court building, and the Constitution of India, <em>Bar and Bench</em> said.</p>