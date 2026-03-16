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Supreme Court bars deduction of group insurance from compensation under Motor Vehicles Act

The court declared that the principle of balancing loss and gain cannot be invoked to diminish the statutory entitlement of the claimants to just compensation under the Motor Vehicles Act.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 16:59 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 16:59 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMotor Vehicles Act

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