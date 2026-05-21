Supreme Court bats for victim-centric approach, refuses to entertain plea for consolidation of FIRs

<p>New Delhi: Observing that a victim-centric approach is needed, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to club 53 FIRs pending in seven states in relation to alleged duping of Rs 49 crore from investors.</p><p>A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi did not agree to the submissions of senior advocate Aman Lekhi, appearing for the accused Upendra Nath Mishra and Kali Prasad Mishra.</p><p>This led to withdrawal of the plea.</p>.Identifying victims by region or race, a regressive path: Supreme Court.<p>Several criminal cases are pending against the accused in Odisha, Chhatisgarh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and Andhra Pradesh.</p><p>Referring to previous apex court judgments which ordered consolidation of FIRs in big fraud cases, the bench said instead of a victim-centric judicial approach, pro-accused judgments were being passed in the name of consolidation of FIR and speedy trial.</p><p>"What will happen to the rights of the victims of such crimes," the CJI asked, while refusing to order consolidation of the FIRs.</p><p>The CJI referred to recent amendments in criminal law and said now the rights of victims have been acknowledged.</p><p>Every case of fraud is distinct and separate as the victim and the defrauded amount are different, the bench said, adding that, of course, the accused remains the same.</p><p>"For investigation, I cannot club the FIRs," the bench said, adding, "such victims of fraud are also invisible victims of the judicial system which did not think about them".</p><p>"Is it fair to ask the victims of your crime to come from different places to one place at the convenience of the accused," the CJI said.</p><p>Justice Bagchi said every crime of fraud, cheating and conspiracy is separate and distinct and asked why should the victims of such offences suffer.</p>