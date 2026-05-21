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Supreme Court bats for victim-centric approach, refuses to entertain plea for consolidation of FIRs

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi did not agree to the submissions of senior advocate Aman Lekhi.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 08:59 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtFIR

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